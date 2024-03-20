One Minnesota Destination Named Among 'Most Beautiful Places In America'

The fact that "America The Beautiful" is a song title and a common expression all in one is no coincidence. America is truly stunning. From endless fields of wheat that seamlessly blend together to create the heartland, to vibrant desert rocks and vast, sandy coastlines; the United States is surely something special. There are so many pretty landscapes that its difficult to chose between them in terms of which outshines the other!

You might be able to come up with one or two of your favorite places based on personal preference, but Condé Nast Traveler went above and beyond and listed 50 for our viewing pleasure!

Per the list, the most beautiful destination in all of Minnesota is Voyageurs National Park, and for good reason.

Here's what Condé Nast Traveler had to say about the most beautiful destinations in the entire state:

"Tucked away in northern Minnesota near the Canadian border, Voyageurs National Park is all about the water—from border rivers to lakes dotted with tiny islands. During the summer months grab a canoe and row to one of the campsites on the Lake Kabetogama peninsula; come winter, rent a houseboat and cross your fingers for a Northern Lights sighting."

For a continued list of the most beautiful places across the country visit cntraveler.com.