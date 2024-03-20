WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS Deluxe' Release Date In Iconic Video

GUTS have officially been spilled.

Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up to release the deluxe version of her second studio album, GUTS, slated for release later this week. The "vampire" songstress shared the exciting news live during her show at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday (March 19). Video footage captured by a fan showed the artist on stage surrounded by backup dancers, each holding a piece of paper with words on it as she sang the lyrics to "get him back!" It did not take the audience long to realize that the words reflected a release date for the highly-anticipate deluxe album. Rodrigo's sign read:

"GUTS DELUXE OUT FRIDAY." The pieces of paper that the dancers held named five songs that would be featured in the upcoming release. According to Billboard, four of the songs are "secret" previously released tracks that appeared in "a variety of GUTS vinyl releases." The fifth song to be featured in the deluxe version of the record is a new one titled, "So American."

The artist took to Instagram to share news of the release with those not present for the initial reveal, where she referred to the project as GUTS (spilled).