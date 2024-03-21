Ariana Grande Stuns In Whimsical Pink Gown During Epic 'Wicked' Photo Shoot

As the series continues, viewers are gifted with individual snaps of characters, including a photo of Grand in a purple, professional-looking fit, next to Erivo again channeling Elphaba perfectly in an elegant black dress. Fans find it hard to turn their heads as each backdrop is almost as breathtaking as the characters portrayed in the photos.

The "7 Rings" hitmaker strutted across the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10th in a strikingly grand pink dress, similar in stature to the one that she donned for the photoshoot.

Universal Pictures released the official "Wicked" trailer last month, sending fans into a "Wicked" frenzy.

The iconic Vanity Fair photoshoot builds anticipation for the film, to feature Grande, Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum (per IMDB), slated for release on November 27th! In addition to promoting her upcoming film, Grande recently released her seventh album, Eternal Sunshine, featuring her nonna among other star-studded friends and industry greats.

