California City Named 'Most Underrated City To Visit' In The Entire State

Have you ever visited a city that deserves way more credit for how exciting and beautiful it is?

Perhaps the place that popped into your mind when I asked that question is overshadowed by a nearby landmark or larger city. Regardless of the reason, there are a handful of cities, towns, and attractions scattered across the country that are often overlooked. In an effort to give credit where credit is absolutely due, LoveExploring compiled a list of the 50 most underrated places to visit in the United States.

So, if you've been searching for an off-the-radar spot to make the best new tourist attraction, look no further than the most underrated place to visit in each state!

According to a list compiled by LoveExploring, the most underrated place to visit in all of California is Sacramento.

Here's what LoveExploring had to say about the most underrated place to visit in the entire state:

"Edging out of the shadow of Los Angeles and San Francisco, Sacramento's highlights include its emerging restaurant scene. There's so much locally produced, high-quality food on offer here, the city now sells itself as a farm-to-fork dining capital. Don't miss a meander around Victorian Old Sacramento with its quaint buildings and horse-drawn carriage rides."

For a continued list of the most underrated places to visit across America check out loveexploring.com.