Chrissy Teigen Introduces 'Temporary' New Family Member

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have brought a new family member into the house and the mom of four is introducing the surprise addition to the world.

The Cravings cookbook author took to Instagram on Tuesday (March 19) to give fans a look at what has been going on in her household over the last week, from capturing adorable baby belly laughs and enjoying time with her kids to seeing *NSYNC perform on stage. Teigen also shared a video introducing a "temporary" new member of the family, a green bird named Audrey. Their newest addition joins all already full household of pets as the family also has four dogs, per Entertainment Tonight.

It's unclear how long Audrey will be with the family, but it's clear that she is already loved. Her cage is covered in sweet notes from Teigen and Legend's oldest children Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, with some reading "Audrey, do you like our family?" as well as wanting to know if their feathery friend likes basketball, soccer or golf.