Decision Made On Lions Cornerback Cameron Sutton Amid Arrest Warrant

The Detroit Lions have released cornerback Cameron Sutton, the team announced Thursday (March 21) hour after reports of a warrant for his arrest issued in Florida.

"#Lions have released CB Cam Sutton," the team wrote on its X account.

Sutton, 29, has been wanted for two weeks for alleged domestic battery by strangulation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday (March 20). The cornerback hadn't returned inquiries from the department despite multiple attempts to make contact with him, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office assistant chief communications officer Phil Martello told Lions beat writer Justin Rogers of the Detroit News.

"What we can release, that our deputies are comfortable with, is on the 7th of March is when this occurred, around 4:35 in the morning is when we got a call," Martello said. "It was a domestic violence (call) and we're not comfortable to really say who (the victim) is."