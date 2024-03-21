Decision Made On Lions Cornerback Cameron Sutton Amid Arrest Warrant

By Jason Hall

March 21, 2024

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
Photo: Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have released cornerback Cameron Sutton, the team announced Thursday (March 21) hour after reports of a warrant for his arrest issued in Florida.

"#Lions have released CB Cam Sutton," the team wrote on its X account.

Sutton, 29, has been wanted for two weeks for alleged domestic battery by strangulation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday (March 20). The cornerback hadn't returned inquiries from the department despite multiple attempts to make contact with him, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office assistant chief communications officer Phil Martello told Lions beat writer Justin Rogers of the Detroit News.

"What we can release, that our deputies are comfortable with, is on the 7th of March is when this occurred, around 4:35 in the morning is when we got a call," Martello said. "It was a domestic violence (call) and we're not comfortable to really say who (the victim) is."

"We tried to make contact with (Sutton)," he added. "We've called him, no answer. He's been ducking us. Our deputies have exhausted all leads here. He's got vehicles and a home in a county one over from us and he's not been there and we've not been able to catch him there. So, again, it seems like he's turned his phone off or gotten rid of his phone or something because we haven't been able to get ahold of him."

Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lions last offseason and started in all 17 of the team's regular season games and three playoff games. The former University of Tennessee standout had previously spent his entire NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, having been selected at No. 94 overall in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

