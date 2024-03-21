Marshalls Set To Close All 1,200 Stores In Coming Weeks For 24 Hours

Plenty of retailers have been closing locations lately due to financial reasons, like Family Dollar, Sears, Walgreens, CVS, Pizza Hut, Boston Market, TGI Fridays and Popeyes. Now, Marshalls has revealed they'll be shutting all 1,200 of their stores, but it is just for one day: Easter.

The company explained the decision, stating, "We consider ourselves an Associate-friendly company and we are pleased to give Associates the time to enjoy Easter with family and friends." While the locations will be closed on March 31, they will reopen on April 1. Marshalls won't be alone in the temporary closures. Their parent company, TJX, which also owns TJ Maxx, will close all of that chain's locations too.

In addition, Costco, Sam's Club, Macy's, Publix supermarkets and Lowe's will also be closed. Last year, Lowe's CEO, Marvin Ellison, spoke about their choice to close saying, "In recognition of our teams' continued hard work, we are pleased to provide a well-deserved day off so they can spend Easter with their loved ones."

So where can shoppers go on the holiday? CVS, Rite Aid, Kroger, Meijer, Safeway, Dollar General, Walmart and Whole Foods will all be open, but you should check your local store's hours before heading out.