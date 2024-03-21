Minnesota City Named 'Most Underrated City To Visit' In The Entire State

Have you ever visited a city that deserves way more credit for how exciting and beautiful it is?

Perhaps the place that popped in your mind when I asked that question is overshadowed by a nearby landmark or larger city. Regardless of the reason, there are a handful of cities, towns, and attractions scattered across the country that are often overlooked. In an effort to give credit where credit is absolutely due, LoveExploring compiled a list of the 50 most underrated places to visit in the United States.

So, if you've been searching for an off-the-radar spot to make the best new tourist attraction, look no further than the most underrated place to visit in each state!

According to a list compiled by LoveExploring, the most underrated place to visit in all of Minnesota is St Paul.

Here's what LoveExploring had to say about the most underrated place to visit in the entire state:

"Minnesota's state capital is often overlooked in favor of neighboring Minneapolis, however, there's plenty to do in St Paul, especially in winter. The main street is turned into a winter wonderland with elaborate decorations, a European-style market sells everything from mulled wine to bratwursts, and The Grand Meander brings locals and visitors together to explore the streets via a classic trolley ride. Not to be missed, the St Paul Winter Carnival dates back to 1886 and is one of the oldest in the US."

For a continued list of the most underrated places to visit across America check out loveexploring.com.