PHOTOS: Camila Cabello Debuts Fresh New Look, Addresses Charli XCX Rumors

She continued, noting that privacy and time spent with friends also played a large role in curating album content: “[I became an] experience junkie. It was my year of yes. A huge part of this album was having the time to date and build on the relationships with my friends that weren’t super nourished.” The "Bam Bam" hitmaker wrote the entire album herself and detailed her favorite concept to Paper Mag.

“I love writing about situations where there may be a gray area morally, where I might be the bad guy. I don't feel like you need to be a perfect angel all the time. All of it is worth exploring, because it's human. I find that much more interesting than protecting my image as a celebrity.”

The album, recorded in Cabello's hometown of Miami, was also inspired by that typical Miami sound, which isn't actually very typical at all, rather, a mix of vibes.

“Miami's a city where you drive with your windows down and hear Afrobeat, and Reggaeton, and Hip Hop and pop. It's such a melting pot of music and of culture."