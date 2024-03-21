PHOTOS: Camila Cabello Debuts Fresh New Look, Addresses Charli XCX Rumors
By Logan DeLoye
March 21, 2024
Camila Cabello is gearing up to release a brand new album with a brand new perspective, and a brand new look! The "Havana" songstress sat down with Paper Mag to spill the tea on her upcoming album, address rumors, debut a fresh look, and more! The cover features Cabello with long, platinum blonde hair and blonde eyebrows to match; a look that the fabulous icon had yet to previously serve.
She revealed big plans for 2024 including the release of her first album since 2022's Familia. The forthcoming record, standing out as Cabello's fourth studio album, promises to be a reflection of what the artist has learned from working on her previous three albums, and personal experiences over the past year.
“This is my fourth time doing an album, which is not that many times to do something. This is the most confident I've been. I've learned from all of those times where I've been like, Okay, maybe I listened to that person and I wavered a little bit. I tried to see what didn't feel good. And I didn't do it again.”
She continued, noting that privacy and time spent with friends also played a large role in curating album content: “[I became an] experience junkie. It was my year of yes. A huge part of this album was having the time to date and build on the relationships with my friends that weren’t super nourished.” The "Bam Bam" hitmaker wrote the entire album herself and detailed her favorite concept to Paper Mag.
“I love writing about situations where there may be a gray area morally, where I might be the bad guy. I don't feel like you need to be a perfect angel all the time. All of it is worth exploring, because it's human. I find that much more interesting than protecting my image as a celebrity.”
The album, recorded in Cabello's hometown of Miami, was also inspired by that typical Miami sound, which isn't actually very typical at all, rather, a mix of vibes.
“Miami's a city where you drive with your windows down and hear Afrobeat, and Reggaeton, and Hip Hop and pop. It's such a melting pot of music and of culture."
The former Fifth Harmony standout recently shared a teaser for one of her forthcoming singles titled "I Luv It," and fans immediately drew comparisons to Charli XCX's "I Got It." Charli responded to the teaser by "mimicking" Cabello's voice in a video she shared to social media, leading followers to believe that the two had some sort of beef. The "Señorita" artist assured that there was no bad blood between them, and that she is actually honored to be compared to Charli!
“I love Charli and I love Charli's music, so I think [comparing us is] a huge compliment. Charli loves me, so everybody can f*** off."
Cabello has yet to reveal an official album release date or title.