Kate Middleton Reveals Official Medical Diagnosis In New Video

Kate Middleton just revealed new information about her health in a social media post shared to her and Prince William's X account on Friday (March 22). As part of the announcement, the Princess of Wales shared that she has cancer and is currently undergoing preventative treatment.

Middleton underwent abdominal surgery on January 16th and spent two weeks recovering at a private hospital in London. She was sent home to heal and the public was advised that she would not appear at any public events until after Easter. The internet was in a frenzy after Prince William withdrew from his godfather's memorial service earlier this month and conspiracies about Middleton's health began to surface.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst i've been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I have had a fantastic medical team who've taken great care of me."

The mother-of-three revealed that before she received the surgery, she was told that her condition was non-cancerous.

"The surgery was successful however tests after the operation found that cancer had been present. My medical team then advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment. This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."