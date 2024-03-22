Kate Middleton Reveals Official Medical Diagnosis In New Video
By Logan DeLoye
March 22, 2024
Kate Middleton just revealed new information about her health in a social media post shared to her and Prince William's X account on Friday (March 22). As part of the announcement, the Princess of Wales shared that she has cancer and is currently undergoing preventative treatment.
Middleton underwent abdominal surgery on January 16th and spent two weeks recovering at a private hospital in London. She was sent home to heal and the public was advised that she would not appear at any public events until after Easter. The internet was in a frenzy after Prince William withdrew from his godfather's memorial service earlier this month and conspiracies about Middleton's health began to surface.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst i've been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I have had a fantastic medical team who've taken great care of me."
The mother-of-three revealed that before she received the surgery, she was told that her condition was non-cancerous.
"The surgery was successful however tests after the operation found that cancer had been present. My medical team then advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment. This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024
She continued, noting that the royal pair have done their best to explain the situation to their three children in a manner that lets them know that their mother is going to be ok.
"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirit."
Middleton doted upon her husband and children for being by her side through everything and thanked the public for their concern. The Prince and Princess of Wales have kindly asked the public for time to handle the manner privately so that Middleton can make a full recovery.
The Princess of Wales concluded her message by sending her thoughts to everyone suffering with cancer, assuring them that they are not alone. She did not reveal which type of cancer that she is suffering from.