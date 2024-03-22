King Charles Reacts To 'Beloved' Kate Middleton's 'Shock' Medical Diagnosis

King Charles III is supporting his "beloved" daughter-in-law Kate Middleton amid her cancer diagnosis.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced on Friday (March 22) that she is beginning preventative treatment for cancer that was discovered following her "major abdominal surgery" in January. Calling the diagnosis a "huge shock," she said she is feeling well and "getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits."

Her father-in-law King Charles, who is also going through his own cancer journey, is showing his support for Middleton for her openness about her diagnosis. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Page Six that the King is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

The monarch, who visited Middleton in the hospital following her surgery earlier this year, has reportedly "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks." The spokesperson added that both he and Queen Camila "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

King Charles announced in February in a statement from the palace that he had been diagnosed with cancer following a separate "corrective procedure" to treat benign prostate enlargement. The palace didn't specify what form or stage the cancer was discovered. He broke his silence days later to express his gratitude for the support he had received and for how his own diagnosis "has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world."