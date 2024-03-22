Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Respond To Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

Hours after Kate Middleton announced she had been diagnosed with cancer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are showing their support for the Princess of Wales.

Middleton, whose official title is Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced on Friday (March 22) that she is beginning preventative chemotherapy treatment for cancer that was discovered following her major abdominal surgery on January 16 that saw her hospitalized for two weeks. Calling the diagnosis a "huge shock," she said she is feeling well and "getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits."

In a statement on Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their wish for their sister-in-law to be able to focus on her health in peace alongside her family, husband Prince William, and three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the royal couple said in the statement, per Page Six.

Harry's father King Charles III also showed support for his "beloved" daughter-in-law amid his own health journey. The monarch announced in February that he had been diagnosed with cancer following a separate "corrective procedure" to treat benign prostate enlargement, though Buckingham Palace didn't specify what form or stage the cancer was discovered.