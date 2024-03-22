Rap Rising: Future, Metro Boomin Recruit A-List Rappers For Long-Awaited LP
By Tony M. Centeno
March 22, 2024
Future and Metro Boomin have finally blessed fans with their long-awaited joint album.
On Friday, March 22, the hitmaking duo delivered their brand new collaborative effort WE DON'T TRUST YOU via Epic Records/Republic Records. Their latest project together contains 17 songs including collaborations with Kendrick Lamar (in which he disses Drake and J. Cole), The Weeknd ("Young Metro"), Rick Ross ("Everyday Hustle"), Playboi Carti ("Type Sh*t") and Travis Scott ("Type Sh*t" & "Cinderella"). Their new album also contains notable samples from the late 2Pac and Prodigy, who they pay homage to on songs like the title track and the Mobb Deep-inspired "Seen It All"
Their joint album has been in the works for well over a year. Metro Boomin first announced the plans to release their joint project just days after he delivered his solo album HEROES & VILLAINS. Since then, the Grammy award-winning artists have been dropping clues about the album up until they formally revealed the title and release date earlier this month. Once they hit the stage at Rolling Loud California, the duo previewed three songs including "Type Sh*t," which currently tops iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist.
There are other new projects and tracks that arrived today. Joyner Lucas dropped off his highly anticipated album Not Now I'm Busy featuring collaborations with Conway The Machine, Symba, Jelly Roll, the late DMX and more while SiR released his new project Heavy with Ty Dolla $ign, Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul and others. In addition, Big Sean returned with his new single "Precision" and rising star Anycia delivered her new single "Nene's Prayer."
Press play on Rap Rising above and check out more new music below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Future & Metro Boomin, WE DON'T TRUST YOU (Album)
Joyner Lucas, Not Now I'm Busy (Album)
SiR, Heavy (Album)
Loe Shimmy, Zombieland 2 (Album)
Kenny Muney, The Blue Seasons (Album)
Big Homiie G, $elf Made $elf Paid (Album)
BreezyLYN, Hood Mona Lisa (EP)
Pretty Brayah, Unstable (EP)
YNW Melly, YNW BSlime, Jit 4Stan & Ynw4L, "Save Me"
Lay Bankz, "Good Look"
Kelz2Busy, "cdg.wav"
Mac Critter, "Out"
Roc Marciano, "Gold Crossbow"
Mac Miller, "The Quest"