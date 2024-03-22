Wisconsin Eatery Named Among America's Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joints'

By Sarah Tate

March 22, 2024

Photo: Shutter2U/iStock/Getty Images

The pizza served at a restaurant in Wisconsin is so good that it is receiving praise for being among the best in the country. Cheapism compiled a list of the best "hole-in-the-wall pizza joints" around the U.S., and while many of the eateries can be found in pizza havens like New York City, one spot in Wisconsin also got a shoutout.

According to the site, Hup's Pizza in Milwaukee is one of the best places in the entire country to grab a slice of incredibly tasty pizza. Don't be fooled by its unassuming appearance; this eatery is home to some deliciously crispy thin crust pies with tried-and-true toppings. Hup's Pizza is located at 5400 W. Hampton Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Hup's Pizza is no more than a little roadside shack on the north side of Milwaukee. Most of the building is for the busy kitchen, so the waiting area (if you can even call it that) is about the size of a phone booth, with one window where you order and pay. But fans say the thin crust, square-cut pies are worth any inconvenience. There aren't any fancy toppings, but who needs them when there's so much cheese anyway?"

Check out the full list of America's best "hole-in-the-wall pizza joints" at Cheapism. You can also check out our previous coverage of the "most perfect pizza" in the state to see learn about more tasty pizza in Wisconsin.

