Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper Spotted Holding Hands During NYC Date Night

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper wore matching outfits as they held hands during a date night in New York City on Saturday (March 25) night. According to Entertainment Tonight rumors began to swirl about the pair, who have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, in October 2023, only a few months after the model was allegedly exploring a romantic relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Since 2023, Cooper and Hadid have been spotted "packing on the PDA" at parties and during date nights. Just last month, an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair's relationship was very "serious," and that everyone around them "sees their natural connection."

"They have already spoken about their future together and next steps. They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward." The source went as far as to reveal that the 49-year-old actor and 28-year-old model are "in love," and have "healthy" relationships with their exes.

Cooper split with ex Irina Shayk, whom he shares a 7-year-old daughter with, in 2019 after four years together. Gigi is also in a healthy co-parenting relationship with former One Direction star Zayn Malik. The two split in 2021.

"Gigi, Bradley, Irina, and Zayn are all in a place where they want each person to be happy and healthy. Zayn's priority is to have a good co-parenting relationship with Gigi." Photos displayed on Entertainment Tonight depict Cooper and Hadid holding hands in matching leather jackets as Cooper answers a phone call following a Broadway show.