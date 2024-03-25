Minnesota Eatery Named 'Most Expensive Restaurant' In The Entire State

You deserve to treat yourself! If you've been searching for your next fancy date night location, or for an upscale place to eat out with friends and family, look no further than the most expensive place to dine in your state. While many restaurants pride themselves with fine dining accreditations, only one is known far and wide for being the most expensive around. Despite the intimidating prices of various menu items compromised of the highest quality ingredients, something about this eatery keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant in all of Minnesota is Demi located in Minneapolis.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most expensive restaurant in the entire state:

"A table at this tiny fine dining spot from acclaimed Midwestern chef Gavin Kaysen is the hottest ticket in town – and reservations are pretty hard to come by as there are only 20 seats. Demi is an intimate tasting-menu-only affair, where guests sit around the open kitchen and watch as endless artful plates of food are elegantly cooked and presented. Provenance and seasonality are at the fore, and you can expect dishes like sweet potato tart with pickled kombu, bacon-wrapped pheasant with juniper sausage, and grilled bison rib-eye. Prices vary, but expect to pay between $150 and $300, plus extra for drinks."

