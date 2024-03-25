New Poll Reveals Voters' Views On Trump's $454 Million Bond

Voters are reportedly split on whether former President Donald Trump should pay the $454 million bond in an effort to appeal the ruling in his civil fraud case ahead of Monday's (March 25) deadline, according to the March Harvard CAPS / Harris poll .

An estimated 52% of respondents believe Trump should have to post the bond to appeal the ruling, while 48% believe he should be able to post a smaller bond. The respondents who believe the former president should pay the bond included 80% of Democrat respondents, 51% of independents and 23% of Republicans.

An estimated 54% of respondents, which included 85% Democrats and 56% independents, said the penalty was fair while 46%, including eight in 10 Republicans, said it was unfair. Last week, Trump called on his supporters to make donations in the days leading up to the deadline for his $454 million bond in a New York civil fraud case on March 25.

“KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF OF TRUMP TOWER!," the message by a joint fundraising committee allocating money to his campaign and a political committee financing his legal bills shared on Wednesday (March 20) states via the New York Post.

Trump's message urged his supporters to make donations ranging from $20.24 to $3,300 or more. The former president also accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of wanting to seize his properties as part of a "with hunt" led by President Joe Biden -- who publicly denied involvement in any cases against Trump -- and the Democrats in an effort to sabotage his re-election campaign, but didn't specify that the funds would be used for his bond.

“So before the day is over, I’m calling on ONE MILLION Pro-Trump patriots to chip in and say: STOP THE WITCH HUNT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP!” the message stated.

Last Monday (March 18), Trump's lawyers claimed he faced "insurmountable difficulties" in getting a lender to back the full amount and asked an appeals court to assist the former president, the New York Post reported. James could collect if an appeals court doesn't intervene to pause the deadline and has stated her intention to go after Trump's New York properties.