When news came out that a new film was being made about the early life of Bon Scott, fans and media assumed it was going to be a biopic, but The Kid From Harvest Road producer Halo Films recently released a statement clarifying that it actually won't be a biopic about AC/DC's late singer and explained what we can expect from the project.

“The producers behind The Kid From Harvest Road are incredibly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming media attention the recent announcement of the film’s development has garnered. The enthusiasm and support from audiences and media outlets alike reaffirm the belief in the power of storytelling,” reads the statement. “However, they are at pains to express that The Kid From Harvest Road is a project that aims to capture the essence of Bon Scott’s early life in Fremantle in a fictionalized narrative set in the 1960s. By drawing inspiration from the stories and atmosphere of the time period, rather than attempting a biopic, the film can offer a more imaginative exploration of Scott’s character and experiences.”

It continues: “Focusing on his formative years in Fremantle allows for a deeper dive into the influences and events that shaped him as a person and ultimately as the iconic frontman of AC/DC. It also provides an opportunity to explore the cultural landscape of the time, including the burgeoning music scene and social dynamics of the era.”

The Kid From Harvest Road will star young Australian actor Lee Tiger Halley, who also hails from Fremantle. The film's production is slated to begin in early 2025.

Scott tragically died in 1980 at the age of 33. Brian Johnson took his place just weeks later and recorded the band's hit album Back in Black.