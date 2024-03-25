Odell Beckham Receives Offer From NFL Team
By Jason Hall
March 25, 2024
The Miami Dolphins "made an offer" to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and discussions are ongoing, head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed during the NFL Owners Meeting on Monday (March 25) via the Miami Herald's Daniel Oyefusi.
"Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, speaking at the NFL owners meeting, said that Miami made an offer to WR Odell Beckham Jr. but 'business takes time,'" Oyefusi wrote on his X account.
Beckham previously revealed that he didn't intend to return to the Baltimore Ravens following his lone season with the team in a post shared on his Instagram account on March 17.
"Swea on everything I appreciate the Flock more than yall could EVER imagine. Did everything I could wit the opportunities I had. Wish I got to do it big for yall 💍. Thank you for the Vibez! To the City of Baltimore I fxck wit yall forever FRRRR. And most importantly to my brothers over there this shxt a lifetime sentence, I love yall! BiggestTruzzz 🤞🏾🫶🏾 📞," Beckham wrote at the time.
Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Ravens last April and recoded 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns in six starts and 14 total appearances. Baltimore is set to return Zay Flowers -- who led all wide receivers with 77 receptions for 858 yards and five touchdowns -- Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor at the wide receiver position, as well as All-Pro Mark Andrews and third-year veteran Isaiah Likely at the tight end position.
Beckham had previously stated his intention to continue his NFL career. The former LSU standout was a Super Bowl champion during his lone season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, as well as a two-time second-team All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler and the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.