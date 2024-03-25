Odell Beckham Receives Offer From NFL Team

The Miami Dolphins "made an offer" to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and discussions are ongoing, head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed during the NFL Owners Meeting on Monday (March 25) via the Miami Herald's Daniel Oyefusi.

"Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, speaking at the NFL owners meeting, said that Miami made an offer to WR Odell Beckham Jr. but 'business takes time,'" Oyefusi wrote on his X account.

Beckham previously revealed that he didn't intend to return to the Baltimore Ravens following his lone season with the team in a post shared on his Instagram account on March 17.