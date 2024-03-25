Ohio Eatery Named The 'Most Expensive' Restaurant In The State

Everyone loves a good deal, especially when it comes to finding a memorable meal at a fraction of the price of a fine-dining establishment. However, every once in a while you may want to splurge on a deliciously decadent meal.

LoveFood searched around the country for some incredible restaurants where dining in may cost a pretty penny but it is well worth the price tag, basing its picks on "the priciest main course or tasting menu, and avoiding spots with just one very expensive dish."

According to the site, the most expensive restaurant in all of Ohio is Marble Room Steaks and Raw Bar in Cleveland. Not only is the food incredible, but the setting in an old bank building also lends itself to the expensive atmosphere. Marble Room is located at 623 Euclid Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say about Ohio's most expensive restaurant:

"The grandeur of the setting makes dinner at Marble Room worth the heft check. Tables are arranged around marble columns and beneath the original pressed ceiling of a 19th-century former bank building. The food is suitably fine too, with a range of seafood dishes, steaks, and raw bar treats including caviar, an ounce of which will set you back $199. Of the main courses, the Miyazaki Wagyu Strip Loin, is the most expensive at $144 for the minimum 4oz serving."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the most expensive restaurants around the country.