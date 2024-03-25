Rebel Wilson Reveals Name Of Celebrity 'A-Hole' Who Threatened Her Memoir

Rebel Wilson is not withholding any information in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising. According to Page Six, the "Pitch Perfect" standout dropped the name of an "a-hole" actor that she has previously worked with in the first chapter of her book.

Wilson took to social media this weekend to publicly expose the actor via an Instagram story that has since been deleted.

“I wrote about an a–hole in my book. Now, said a–hole is trying to threaten me,” she openly detailed. The 44-year-old actress went on to reveal the alleged "a-hole" to be "Borat" star Sacha Baron Cohen.

“He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out, and you will all know the truth.” She continued, stating that she would not be "bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers.” On March 15th, Wilson detailed that there would be talk of an "a-hole" in her book, but did not initially reveal Cohen's name.

"When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no a–hole policy. [It] means, like, ‘Yeah, I don’t work with a–holes.’ I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical." The two starred in a few films together, one being 2016's “Grimsby” where Cohen made a few requests that Wilson was uncomfortable with.

“Every single day he’s like, ‘Rebel, can you just go naked in this scene?’ And I’m like, ‘No!’ Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I’m like, ‘Sacha, I’m going to call our agent, Sharon, and tell her how much you are harassing me.'”

Fans can look forward to this story and so much more in Rebel Rising, out April 2nd!