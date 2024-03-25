Wisconsin Eatery Named The 'Most Expensive' Restaurant In The State

Everyone loves a good deal, especially when it comes to finding a memorable meal at a fraction of the price of a fine-dining establishment. However, every once in a while you may want to splurge on a deliciously decadent meal.

LoveFood searched around the country for some incredible restaurants where dining in may cost a pretty penny but it is well worth the price tag, basing its picks on "the priciest main course or tasting menu, and avoiding spots with just one very expensive dish."

According to the site, the most expensive restaurant in all of Wisconsin is Carnevor, a premiere steakhouse in Milwaukee where Executive Chef Mario Giuliani "creates an impressive menu artfully connecting classic steakhouse favorites with modern flare and flavors," per its website. Carnevor is located at 718 N. Milwaukee Street.

Here's what the site had to say about Wisconsin's most expensive restaurant:

"There's steak, and then there's steak. Carnevor serves the latter, and diners pay top dollar for it. The priciest on the menu is, unsurprisingly, the Japanese wagyu A5 filet mignon, at a vertiginous $168. And that's before you've added posh sides, sauces, and luxurious toppings like foie gras or king crab. You can also order a dry-aged rib-eye, big enough to share, for $125."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the most expensive restaurants around the country.