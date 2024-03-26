Georgia Spot Named The Best Beach In The State

Spring is finally here and with it comes warmer weather and sunnier skies. What better way to celebrate longer days, spring break vacations and much-needed getaways than with a trip to the best beach in the state? Reader's Digest looked at beaches across the U.S. to determine which are the best around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will be the perfect setting for spending some quality time in the sun.

According to RD, the best beach in all of Georgia can be found in Tybee Island, likely an unsurprising choice given the locale's reputation as one of the best beach towns in the country. More specifically, Mid Beach was awarded the top spot as the best beach in the state.

Here's what the site had to say about the best beach in the Peach State:

"This unspoiled beach on the most northern of Georgia's barrier islands offers visitors a legendary fort, lighthouse, resorts, and nearly endless outdoor recreation. Of course, the beach itself is the star! Bring buckets and shovels because the sand of Mid Beach is ideal for castle construction."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best beaches around the country. You can also see our previous coverage of the Georgia destinations named among the "prettiest" beach towns in the South.