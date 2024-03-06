2 Georgia Towns Crowned Among The South's 'Prettiest' Beach Towns

Georgia is home to some of the country's most absolutely stunning beachfront towns, from under-the-radar beaches to small towns perfect for a summer vacation. With so many beaches dotting the coast, there is no shortage of beautiful places to relax and unwind in the sun.

Southern Living looked around the South to find the most gorgeous coastal havens to compile a list of the "prettiest" beach towns in the region, from historic landmarks in Florida to quirk spots in Mississippi. Among the beautiful destinations on the list are two locales right here in Georgia.

The first Georgia town to get a shoutout is Tybee Island, which the site says "offers the perfect complement of colorful and tiny cottages, seafood shacks, and miles of wide Atlantic-facing beaches. Take a stroll along the shores, visit the island's famous lighthouse, or take a short drive inland to Savannah to get a taste of city life.

A couple hours south of Tybee Island rests the other Peach State locale named one of the prettiest beach towns in the South: St. Simons Island. Not only does this town have plenty of historical museums and outdoor activities to keep you entertained, but the site states "there's also plenty to explore in town, including art and antique shops, farmer's markets, wine tastings, live music, and great restaurants."

See the full list at southernliving.com to read up on more of the best beach towns in the South. You can also check out our previous coverage of the Georgia destination named among the "prettiest" towns in the entire country.