Twenty One Pilots used billboards to slyly tease their upcoming album Clancy before officially announcing it, and now they're doing the same with what fans believe is a massive tour. On Tuesday (March 26), arenas all around the world posted uncaptioned photos on social media that show a billboard displaying silhouettes of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun in their Clancy outfits (like the image above).

It seems like a global tour announcement is imminent, but we'll have to wait and see! In the meantime, here are some of the venues that have teased the mysterious signs, with more popping up by the minute. Has your local arena posted a photo?