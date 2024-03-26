More Twenty One Pilots Signs Pop Up Around The World: What Do They Mean?
By Katrina Nattress
March 27, 2024
Twenty One Pilots used billboards to slyly tease their upcoming album Clancy before officially announcing it, and now they're doing the same with what fans believe is a massive tour. On Tuesday (March 26), arenas all around the world posted uncaptioned photos on social media that show a billboard displaying silhouettes of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun in their Clancy outfits (like the image above).
It seems like a global tour announcement is imminent, but we'll have to wait and see! In the meantime, here are some of the venues that have teased the mysterious signs, with more popping up by the minute. Has your local arena posted a photo?
Venues around the world have started to tease the upcoming Twenty One Pilots tour! pic.twitter.com/tHgZgmLQtx— 🏁 (@concertleaks) March 26, 2024
Twenty One Pilots officially announced "the final chapter" in the intricate narrative they first laid out in 2015's Blurryface and continued in 2018's Trench last month and shared lead single "Overcompensate." We can expect the album's second single, "Next Semester," to drop this week (but of course the duo didn't reveal an exact date).
In addition to new music, the band also plans to shoot music videos for all 13 tracks on the album. So fans have a lot to look forward to!
Clancy is slated for a May 17 release.