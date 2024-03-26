Tennessee Spot Named The Best Beach In The State

Spring is finally here and with it comes warmer weather and sunnier skies. What better way to celebrate longer days, spring break vacations and much-needed getaways than with a trip to the best beach in the state? Reader's Digest looked at beaches across the U.S. to determine which are the best around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will be the perfect setting for spending some quality time in the sun.

According to RD, the best beach in all of Tennessee can be found at Grundy Lakes, located outside of Chattanooga in South Cumberland State Park in Tracy City. Here's what the site had to say about the best beach in the Volunteer State:

"When it comes to finding the best beach for families in Tennessee, it's best to trust a mom — or in this case, a Nashville Moms blog. They say that this 'man-made beach near Chattanooga is perfect for lounging in the sun or for spreading out a water-side picnic,' adding that there's also 'a swim-up dock [for] the sunbathers, and jumping children.' If beach time isn't enough to satisfy after making the 90-minute drive from Music City, hike to one of the waterfalls along the state park trails, including the most gorgeous waterfall in the state."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best beaches around the country.