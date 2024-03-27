Minnesota Eatery Named 'Best Casual Restaurant' In The Entire State

Sometimes, it's nice to enjoy a fancy dinner out on the town with friends, family, or partners. Other times, dressing up and spending a lot of money can seem like a hassle. That's where the most casual restaurant in all of Minnesota comes in. Why break the bank when you can enjoy fresh, quality food inside a restaurant that does not use decor to compensate for taste and take all of your money?

According to a list compiled by The Daily Meal, the most causal restaurant in Minnesota is Matt's Bar in Minneapolis.

Here's what The Daily Meal detailed about the absolute best casual restaurant in the entire state:

"Ah, the legendary Jucy Lucy (yes, Matt's spells it without the "i"). While the battle rages between Matt's Bar and the nearby 5-8 Club over who invented this brilliant burger variation (basically a cheeseburger with the cheese inside the patty instead of on top), the one at Matt's Bar is the superior specimen. Legend has it that shortly after the restaurant opened in 1954 a hungry customer came in and asked for two burger patties with a slice of cheese in the middle. He took a bite, proclaimed it to be "one juicy Lucy!," and an icon was born. Only fresh-ground beef goes into each hand-formed burger, and the first bite yields a river of molten, gooey cheese. These burgers are much more difficult to make than it may appear, and the one at Matt's Bar is absolute perfection."

