Multiple MLB Opening Day Games Postponed
By Jason Hall
March 27, 2024
Two Major League Baseball games scheduled for Opening Day have been postponed due to inclement weather in the northeast.
The Milwaukee Brewers-New York Mets game at Citi Field in Queens and the Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizen Bank Park in Philadelphia, both scheduled for Thursday (March 28) were both moved back, with the four teams scheduled to, instead, begin their seasons on Friday (March 29).
"Tomorrow’s scheduled Opening Day game against Milwaukee has been postponed due to forecasted rain. It will be rescheduled for Friday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. Gates will open at 11:40 a.m. and parking lots will open at 10:40 a.m.," the Mets announced in a statement shared on their X account.
Tomorrow’s scheduled Opening Day game against Milwaukee has been postponed due to forecasted rain. It will be rescheduled for Friday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m.— New York Mets (@Mets) March 27, 2024
"Due to the anticipated rain on Thursday, we have elected to move our home opener with the Braves to Friday," said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck in a statement shared by the team. "This decision was made after consultation with Major League Baseball and various weather services. The open date on Friday gives us the ability to reschedule the game."
Phillies Opening Day presented by Nemours Children’s Health versus the Atlanta Braves has been postponed and rescheduled to Friday, March 29, at 3:05 p.m. All gates will open at 12:35 p.m. pic.twitter.com/I73m6Elvd4— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 27, 2024
The full remaining schedule for Opening Day of the 2024 MLB season includes the following games:
- Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles – 3:05 p.m. ET
- Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox – 4:10 p.m. ET
- Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds – 4:10 p.m. ET
- New York Yankees at Houston Astros – 4:10 p.m. ET
- Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals – 4:10 p.m. ET
- Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays – 4:10 p.m. ET
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Florida Marlins – 4:10 p.m. ET
- St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers – 4:10 p.m. ET
- San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres – 4:10 p.m. ET
- Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers – 7:35 p.m. ET
- Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics – 10:07 p.m. ET
- Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks – 10:10 p.m. ET
- Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners – 10:10 p.m. ET