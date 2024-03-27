Multiple MLB Opening Day Games Postponed

Two Major League Baseball games scheduled for Opening Day have been postponed due to inclement weather in the northeast.

The Milwaukee Brewers-New York Mets game at Citi Field in Queens and the Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizen Bank Park in Philadelphia, both scheduled for Thursday (March 28) were both moved back, with the four teams scheduled to, instead, begin their seasons on Friday (March 29).

"Tomorrow’s scheduled Opening Day game against Milwaukee has been postponed due to forecasted rain. It will be rescheduled for Friday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. Gates will open at 11:40 a.m. and parking lots will open at 10:40 a.m.," the Mets announced in a statement shared on their X account.