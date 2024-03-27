South Carolina Spot Named The Best Beach In The State

Spring is finally here and with it comes warmer weather and sunnier skies. What better way to celebrate longer days, spring break vacations and much-needed getaways than with a trip to the best beach in the state? Reader's Digest looked at beaches across the U.S. to determine which are the best around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will be the perfect setting for spending some quality time in the sun.

According to RD, the best beach in all of South Carolina is Edisto Beach, found in Edisto Beach State Park, about 50 miles south of Charleston. Here's what the site had to say about the best beach in the Palmetto State:

"Coastal Living knows a thing or two about great beaches, and they advise that visitors to South Carolina 'don't miss the 1.5-mile white-sand shoreline fringed by palmettos [the official state tree],' adding that this slice of sandy heaven is 'especially beautiful at sunrise and famous for fossils and shelling.' What we love most, though, is that 'the park also contains the state's longest system of ADA-accessible hiking and biking trails,' making Edisto a beach for everyone."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best beaches around the country. You can also see our previous coverage of the South Carolina destinations named among the "prettiest" beach towns in the South.