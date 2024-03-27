Twenty One Pilots Announce Their Largest Tour Ever: See The Dates
By Katrina Nattress
March 27, 2024
On Tuesday (March 26), Twenty One Pilots convinced fans they were on the brink of a world tour announcement and today (March 27) they delivered twofold. Not only did the duo reveal a massive world tour (their largest to date), but they also released "Next Semester," the second single off their upcoming album Clancy.
Twenty One Pilots officially announced "the final chapter" in the intricate narrative they first laid out in 2015's Blurryface and continued in 2018's Trench last month and shared lead single "Overcompensate." Clancy is slated for a May 17 release. Watch the video for "Next Semester" and see a full list of tour dates below.
Twenty One Pilots Clancy World Tour Dates
August
15 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
18 Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
21 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
22 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
24 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
25 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
27 Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome
28 Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome
30 Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
31 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
September
3 Austin, TX @ Moody Center
4 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
6 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10 Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
11 Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
13 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
14 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
15 Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
17 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
18 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
20 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
25 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
27 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
28 Cleveland, OH@ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
29 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October
1 Chicago, IL @ United Center
2 Chicago, IL @ United Center
4 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
5 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
8 Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
9 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
12 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
November
17 Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
19 Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
21 Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
24 Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
April 2025
7 Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
8 Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
9 Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
12 Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
13 Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
16 Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
17 Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
21 Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
22 Barcelona, ES @ Palau San Jordi
24 Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena
27 Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
28 Milan, IT @ Forum
30 Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
May 2025
1 Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
2 Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
5 Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena
6 Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
8 Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
9 Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11 Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
13 London, UK @ The O2
14 London, UK @ The O2