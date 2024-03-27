Twenty One Pilots Announce Their Largest Tour Ever: See The Dates

By Katrina Nattress

March 27, 2024

Lollapalooza Chile 2023 - Day 3
Photo: Getty Images South America

On Tuesday (March 26), Twenty One Pilots convinced fans they were on the brink of a world tour announcement and today (March 27) they delivered twofold. Not only did the duo reveal a massive world tour (their largest to date), but they also released "Next Semester," the second single off their upcoming album Clancy.

Twenty One Pilots officially announced "the final chapter" in the intricate narrative they first laid out in 2015's Blurryface and continued in 2018's Trench last month and shared lead single "Overcompensate." Clancy is slated for a May 17 release. Watch the video for "Next Semester" and see a full list of tour dates below.

Twenty One Pilots Clancy World Tour Dates

August

15 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

18 Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

21 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

22 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

24 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

25 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

27 Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

28 Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

30 Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

31 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

September

3 Austin, TX @ Moody Center

4 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

6 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10 Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

11 Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

13 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

14 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

15 Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

17 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

18 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

20 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

25 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

27 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

28 Cleveland, OH@ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

29 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October

1 Chicago, IL @ United Center

2 Chicago, IL @ United Center

4 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

5 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

8 Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

9 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

12 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

November

17 Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

19 Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

21 Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

24 Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

April 2025

7 Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

8 Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

9 Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

12 Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

13 Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

16 Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

17 Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

21 Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

22 Barcelona, ES @ Palau San Jordi

24 Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena

27 Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

28 Milan, IT @ Forum

30 Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

May 2025

1 Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

2 Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

5 Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena

6 Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

8 Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast

9 Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11 Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

13 London, UK @ The O2

14 London, UK @ The O2

