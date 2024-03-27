Twenty One Pilots Announce Their Largest Tour Ever: See The Dates

On Tuesday (March 26), Twenty One Pilots convinced fans they were on the brink of a world tour announcement and today (March 27) they delivered twofold. Not only did the duo reveal a massive world tour (their largest to date), but they also released "Next Semester," the second single off their upcoming album Clancy.

Twenty One Pilots officially announced "the final chapter" in the intricate narrative they first laid out in 2015's Blurryface and continued in 2018's Trench last month and shared lead single "Overcompensate." Clancy is slated for a May 17 release. Watch the video for "Next Semester" and see a full list of tour dates below.