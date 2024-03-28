Missouri Eatery Named The 'Best Casual Restaurant' In The State

One of the great things about the variety of restaurants around the country is that there is an establishment for every basically any occasion you could ever want. From fancy restaurants perfect for celebrating an anniversary or special event to laid-back shacks with incredible food that won't cost an arm and a leg.

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best casual restaurant in each state, and the eatery that earned the top spot for Missouri is Arthur Bryant's. This popular Kansas City barbecue joint has been serving up incredible bits for decades. Arthur Bryant's is located at 1727 Brooklyn Avenue.

Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about the best casual restaurant in all of Missouri:

"This is probably the most famous barbecue restaurant in America — thanks largely to the efforts of Kansas City-born writer Calvin Trillin, who in 1974 wrote in Playboy, with a wink in his eye, that it was 'probably the single best restaurant in the world.' Arthur Bryant's grew out of a place owned by Henry Perry, the so-called 'father of Kansas City barbecue.' When Perry died in 1940, Charlie Bryant, one of his employees, took it over, and after his death, his brother Arthur assumed ownership. Baseball players and fans alike, along with U.S. presidents, movie stars, and other notables, have flocked to it ever since for its hickory- and oak wood-smoked ribs slathered in a tangy vinegar sauce. Arthur Bryant passed away at 80 years old in 1982, in the middle of working a shift, but the restaurant continues to thrive."

