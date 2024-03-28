North Carolina City Crowned One Of The 'Most Beautiful Cities' In The U.S.

America the Beautiful. The country has truly earned the loving nickname that has managed to stand the test of time, and for good reason. From the Rocky Mountain highs and the vibrant low valleys to the popular cities offering non-stop entertainment, wherever you go in the U.S., you are guaranteed to experience something truly special.

According to a list compiled by Travel A Lot, the vibrant town of Asheville is one of the most beautiful cities in America, joining other gorgeous destinations like a tropical paradise in Hawaii, a picturesque waterside town in Alaska and a bustling hub in Louisiana.

Not only is Asheville a beautiful place to visit with its stunning scenery and "natural splendor," it was even recently named one of the "most scenic mountain towns" in the entire country.

Here's what the site had to say about Asheville:

"Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville, North Carolina, is a haven of artistic expression and natural splendor. Known for its vibrant arts scene, craft breweries, and eclectic boutiques, the city exudes a creative spirit. Surrounded by the Pisgah National Forest, Asheville offers outdoor adventures alongside cultural experiences, making it a charming and unique destination in the Appalachian region."

