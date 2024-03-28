Olivia Rodrigo Posts Funny Rendition of Nicole Kidman’s AMC Theaters Speech

Olivia Rodrigo imitated Nicole Kidman's iconic AMC Theaters speech during her GUTS tour stop in Montreal on Tuesday (March 26) in a hilarious TikTok video. The "traitor" songstress took full advantage of the venue, delivering a voiceover of each line in a different location.

"We come to this place for magic," Rodrigo imitated as she walked down the stairs towards the stage. The 21-year-old hitmaker found a seat in the auditorium to deliver the next line:

"We come to AMC Theaters to laugh, to cry, to care." The next scene is captured from a different seat in the auditorium where the artist is seen with a giant bag of popcorn relaying:

"Because we need that...all of us." Fans can see stage crew setting up for the impending performance as the "deja vu" artist switches seats to be closer to the stage, standing in front of what is about to be a glamorous experience.