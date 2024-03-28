Olivia Rodrigo Posts Funny Rendition of Nicole Kidman’s AMC Theaters Speech
By Logan DeLoye
March 28, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo imitated Nicole Kidman's iconic AMC Theaters speech during her GUTS tour stop in Montreal on Tuesday (March 26) in a hilarious TikTok video. The "traitor" songstress took full advantage of the venue, delivering a voiceover of each line in a different location.
"We come to this place for magic," Rodrigo imitated as she walked down the stairs towards the stage. The 21-year-old hitmaker found a seat in the auditorium to deliver the next line:
"We come to AMC Theaters to laugh, to cry, to care." The next scene is captured from a different seat in the auditorium where the artist is seen with a giant bag of popcorn relaying:
"Because we need that...all of us." Fans can see stage crew setting up for the impending performance as the "deja vu" artist switches seats to be closer to the stage, standing in front of what is about to be a glamorous experience.
@livbedumb
ily montreal 💟♬ original sound - Stanley Martin
"The indescribable feeling that we get when the lights begin to dim," Rodrigo offers as she lifts her hands to the lights on the celling. "And we go somewhere where we've never been before."
The video concludes with the line "Because here..they are" as Rodrigo, with her back turned, whips around towards the camera to deliver the phrase as she raises her eyebrows.
During the hilarious rendition, the standout is wearing a shirt that features the opening lines of Kidman's iconic speech: "We come to this place for magic." Rodrigo paired the white, graphic tank top with sparkly silver and black shorts, black tights with silver stars, and black combat boots. Posting a random TikTok video from each tour stop has become a trend for the artist as she continues to amaze fans across the globe with the unmatched energy and talent that is the GUTS tour.
Fans can look forward to the artist's next performance in Toronto, Ontario on March 29th.