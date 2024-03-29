WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Captivates With Powerful Billie Eilish Cover

Kelly Clarkson has done it again, covering one of the biggest songs of last year in a captivating, must-watch performance.

The original American Idol is no stranger to putting her own twist on other artists' songs during the Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. During Thursday's episode (March 28), she continued this tradition while covering Billie Eilish's song "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie soundtrack.

Wearing a gorgeous red long-sleeved dress and surrounded by hot pink lights, the "Stronger" singer showed off her stunning vocal prowess, from the softer notes of the first verse to later belting the end of the song, and offering a unique, powerful take on the track that typically sees Eilish softly singing the lyrics full of emotion.

Check out her cover in the video below.