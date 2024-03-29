WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Captivates With Powerful Billie Eilish Cover
By Sarah Tate
March 29, 2024
Kelly Clarkson has done it again, covering one of the biggest songs of last year in a captivating, must-watch performance.
The original American Idol is no stranger to putting her own twist on other artists' songs during the Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. During Thursday's episode (March 28), she continued this tradition while covering Billie Eilish's song "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie soundtrack.
Wearing a gorgeous red long-sleeved dress and surrounded by hot pink lights, the "Stronger" singer showed off her stunning vocal prowess, from the softer notes of the first verse to later belting the end of the song, and offering a unique, powerful take on the track that typically sees Eilish softly singing the lyrics full of emotion.
Check out her cover in the video below.
Clarkson's cover of the award-winning Barbie track comes days after she showed off her rendition of "Wide Awake" by Katy Perry in a Kellyoke performance that caught the eye of the original songstress herself. After The Kelly Clarkson Show shared the video on Instagram of its host singing the 2012 track, Perry jumped into the comments to seemingly give her approval and jokingly declare that she "can never sing that [song] again."