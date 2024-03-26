Kelly Clarkson Has 'No Regrets' About 'Difficult' Divorce Amid New Lawsuit

Kelly Clarkson reportedly has "no regrets" about her "difficult" divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock amid news that she is suing him for the second time in several months.

Clarkson and Blackstock were married for seven years before the Chemistry singer filed for divorce in 2020, finalizing their split nearly two years later. The former couple share two children, 9-year-old daughter River Rose and 7-year-old son Remington Alexander.

A source close to the American Idol alum recently told People that even though Clarkson's "divorce was difficult, [she has] recovered quickly and has no regrets." She is enjoying being "very hands-on and fun" with her children, with the source adding, "although she loves working, the kids are her world."

"She is doing really well," the source said. "She is happy that she left L.A. for N.Y. She has the primary custody of the kids and is a great mom."

Clarkson recently sued Blackstock for the second time, alleging her ex husband and his father Narvel Blackstock's management company Starstruck Entertainment violated California labor laws by acting as an "unlicensed talent agency" when they booked business deals on the "Stronger" singer's behalf as far back as 2007.

The new lawsuit comes months after she won a multi-million dollar suit against her ex, with a court ruling in November 2023 that Blackstock overcharged his then-wife while working as her manager. He was ordered to pay back more than $2.6 million, a ruling that he his appealing.