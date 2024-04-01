Justin Timberlake Shocks Fans With Set Switch At iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Logan DeLoye

April 2, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

The one, the only Justin Timberlake set the scene for this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards live at the Dolby Theater in Los Angles with an epic performance of two catchy hits featured on his latest album. The icon stole the show with unmatched variety in true JT style, opening with an intimate, acoustic rendition of 2024's "Selfish," featured on Everything I Thought It Was. Timberlake turned up the heat as the stage was lit in red, delivering an energetic performance of "No Angels," also featured on his latest record, and the crowd went wild.

The "Suit & Tie" standout reunited with former *NSYNC bandmates Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey FatoneLance Bass, and JC Chasez during a special "one night only" show last month while promoting his new album. The artists performed a few of their most popular hits in addition to Everything I Thought It Was track, "Paradise."

Timberlake was not the only performer to light up the night at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards. Other artists who took the stage included Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae and more!

If you missed any of the iconic moments from this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, or just want to relive them all, the show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day for 21 days.

