Justin Timberlake Shocks Fans With Set Switch At iHeartRadio Music Awards

The one, the only Justin Timberlake set the scene for this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards live at the Dolby Theater in Los Angles with an epic performance of two catchy hits featured on his latest album. The icon stole the show with unmatched variety in true JT style, opening with an intimate, acoustic rendition of 2024's "Selfish," featured on Everything I Thought It Was. Timberlake turned up the heat as the stage was lit in red, delivering an energetic performance of "No Angels," also featured on his latest record, and the crowd went wild.

The "Suit & Tie" standout reunited with former *NSYNC bandmates Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and JC Chasez during a special "one night only" show last month while promoting his new album. The artists performed a few of their most popular hits in addition to Everything I Thought It Was track, "Paradise."