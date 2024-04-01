Listen: These Hilarious Podcasts Will Make You Laugh Until You Cry

If you're looking for a good laugh love, sex and everything in between, then you've come to the right place.



On Monday, April 1, the hilarious ladies of the WHOREible Decisions podcast dropped a brand new episode just in time for April Fool's Day. On episode 363, Weezy and Mandii B sit down with the BBW Extraordinaire Julie Ginger, who talks about her weight-loss journey, describes the BBW-inspired content she makes and comments on the "Big Back Behavior" conversation. The jokes fly as they discuss the stigma of black men loving bigger white women, size kinks, weird requests and more.