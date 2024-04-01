Listen: These Hilarious Podcasts Will Make You Laugh Until You Cry
By Tony M. Centeno
April 1, 2024
If you're looking for a good laugh love, sex and everything in between, then you've come to the right place.
On Monday, April 1, the hilarious ladies of the WHOREible Decisions podcast dropped a brand new episode just in time for April Fool's Day. On episode 363, Weezy and Mandii B sit down with the BBW Extraordinaire Julie Ginger, who talks about her weight-loss journey, describes the BBW-inspired content she makes and comments on the "Big Back Behavior" conversation. The jokes fly as they discuss the stigma of black men loving bigger white women, size kinks, weird requests and more.
Another comical podcast that will crack you up is Carefully Reckless with Jess Hilarious. The comedian and new co-host of The Breakfast Club touches on taboo topics about relationships, politics and entertainment. If you think her "Jess With The Mess" segments are funny, then you'll love her weekly commentary on the wild stories fans submit to her. In her latest episode, Jess offers advice to one woman who's having trouble in her decade-long relationship.
Both WHOREible Decisions and Carefully Reckless with Jess Hilarious will hit the stage at the second annual Black Effect Podcast Festival. The day-long event, hosted by Pretty Vee and B-Daht, will feature live tapings of these podcasts and others like Pour Minds, The Baller Alert Show, Black Tech Green Money, and Deeply Well with Devi Brown. There will also be special guests like Michelle Williams (Checking In) and Dr. Joy Harden-Bradford (Therapy for Black Girls) as well as panel discussion such as “How To Make Money in Podcasting and Build Brands” and “Shifting Podcast Content and Brand Partner Norms.” The festival is going down on April 27 at Pullman Yards in Atlanta. Cop your tickets now before they sell out.
Be on the look out for new podcasts from Black Effect like Conversations with Unc hosted by Lil Duval, which debuts April 2, and Family Therapy arriving April 17.