PHOTOS: Paris Hilton Shares Glamorous Easter Sunday Snaps With Son Phoenix

Paris Hilton kicked off Easter Sunday by gifting followers a few precious snaps with her adorable son Phoenix dressed as an "Easter bear." The sliving icon posed in a bright pink dress with heels and gloves to match next to Phoenix dressed in a fuzzy bear hood and bear-themed onesie. The mother-son duo sat on the stairs next to a plethora of Easter decor including bunnies, baby chicks, and giant colored eggs.

As the precious photo series continues, fans see Phoenix sitting on his mother's lap as the two enjoy the day together in style surrounded by various holiday-themed props. Hilton also took a few solo snaps of her on the staircase holding a baby chick, a large peep, and a matching pink purse.