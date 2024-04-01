PHOTOS: Paris Hilton Shares Glamorous Easter Sunday Snaps With Son Phoenix
By Logan DeLoye
April 1, 2024
Paris Hilton kicked off Easter Sunday by gifting followers a few precious snaps with her adorable son Phoenix dressed as an "Easter bear." The sliving icon posed in a bright pink dress with heels and gloves to match next to Phoenix dressed in a fuzzy bear hood and bear-themed onesie. The mother-son duo sat on the stairs next to a plethora of Easter decor including bunnies, baby chicks, and giant colored eggs.
As the precious photo series continues, fans see Phoenix sitting on his mother's lap as the two enjoy the day together in style surrounded by various holiday-themed props. Hilton also took a few solo snaps of her on the staircase holding a baby chick, a large peep, and a matching pink purse.
In January, Hilton threw Phoenix his first birthday party with a "sliving under the sea" theme featuring large, colorful ballon displays, seashells, and more. The venue also showcased a decoration station and gift bags for party attendees. Kelly Osbourne and Rumer Willis were just a few of many celebrity party guests who showed up with their children. The Queen of a good theme (and perfect matching outfits for each occasion) mentioned how overjoyed she was to be able to throw a party for Phoenix just like her family did for her when she was little!
Check out the adorable Easter snaps of Paris and Phoenix on Instagram.