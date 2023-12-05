Paris Hilton has revealed that she didn't change her son Phoenix's diaper for a whole month after he was born. During a recent episode of the second season of her reality show Paris in Love, which is now streaming on Peacock, the new mother asked her sister, Nicky Hilton, "Should I learn how to change his diaper?"

Paris told her then-newborn son, who is now 10 months old, "I said I wouldn't do this on my birthday, but I will for you. Anything for Phoenix." As she sat her baby down on the changing table Paris admitted, "Okay, I'm scared." When Nicky asked her sister, "You've never done it?", Paris answered a shocking, "No."

After giving her sister a lesson on how to properly change her son's diaper, with the help of Paris' nanny, Nicky said in a confessional, "Motherhood, you've got to get your hands a little bit dirty." Luckily, Paris is now well-versed in changing diapers because she now has two babies in her home with husband Carter Reum.

Hilton surprised fans over Thanksgiving weekend when she revealed that she and Reum had welcomed a second child, her newborn daughter named London! "I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!" Paris told People. "My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl."

"I am so excited to have our first holidays together. Thanksgiving was so special, surprising everyone with London and getting to show Phoenix the Christmas tree for the first time. Seeing his eyes light up and seeing the wonder in his eyes, it's such a magical experience. I can't wait for our first Christmas together as a family," she gushed.