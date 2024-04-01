Rebel Wilson Opens Up About 80-Pound Weight Loss, Trying Ozempic

Rebel Wilson is opening up about her 80-pound weight loss and "complicated" relationship with food as well as her brief experience using Ozempic.

In her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising, the Pitch Perfect star shared a vulnerable look at her troubled childhood, including the alleged abuse she experienced from her late father, who passed away in 2013, per Entertainment Tonight. Wilson, who was born with the name Melanie, claims her dad hit her across the face three times when she was a child and once threatened her, "I'm going to choke you and kill you if you say one more thing, Melanie... I'm going to throttle you."

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Wilson said the moments of fear and anxiety she experienced pushed her toward food as a way to cope, which she acknowledged was just a way to avoid handing her feelings "properly."

"In those moments when I was worried or scared, I turned to food. I think because I saw my mum do it. Everybody has a coping mechanism — eating is mine," she said, adding, "I wasn't dealing with my emotions properly, I was just stuffing my face and holding on to them."

Wilson embarked on a health journey in 2020 despite "basically no one apart from my mom [wanting] me to lose weight," per Page Six. Changes to her diet and exercise ultimately led her to shedding 80 pounds, though she did admit to briefly using Ozempic, a drug used for diabetes that has recently become a popular trend in Hollywood to lose weight.

"Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good," she said, adding that she no longer uses the drug and she she only used it for maintenance after the 80-pound loss.

The Senior Year actress said she is comfortable with the weight she's at right now, calling it "still curvy and solid," and hopes that younger generations can have a healthier outlook when it comes to their own body image.

"I feel strongly that young women shouldn't try to obsess over looking like Victoria's Secret models — they should just look like themselves," she said. "I know that my relationship with food is complicated."

Wilson is revealing even more about her life and career, including the celebrity "a-hole" who allegedly threatened her, in her memoir Rebel Rising, set to hit shelves Tuesday (April 2).