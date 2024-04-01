RFK Jr's Sister Concerned Over How His Campaign Will Affect The Election

Documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy, the sister of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said she's concerned that her brother's campaign will siphon enough votes from President Joe Biden to help elect former President Donald Trump during an appearance on ABC's 'Good Morning America' Monday (April 1).

“My biggest concern with Bobby’s run is that he is going to take votes away from Biden, and I think this election is going to come down to a handful of votes in a handful of states,” Rory said. “And I am concerned that voting for Bobby is going to take votes away from Biden and lead to a Trump election. And I’m very concerned what that will do to our country and to the world over the ensuing four years.”

Rory had previously joined her siblings Kerry Kennedy, Hon. Joseph P. Kennedy II and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend to condemn their brother's presidential candidacy.