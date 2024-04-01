RFK Jr's Sister Concerned Over How His Campaign Will Affect The Election
By Jason Hall
April 1, 2024
Documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy, the sister of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said she's concerned that her brother's campaign will siphon enough votes from President Joe Biden to help elect former President Donald Trump during an appearance on ABC's 'Good Morning America' Monday (April 1).
“My biggest concern with Bobby’s run is that he is going to take votes away from Biden, and I think this election is going to come down to a handful of votes in a handful of states,” Rory said. “And I am concerned that voting for Bobby is going to take votes away from Biden and lead to a Trump election. And I’m very concerned what that will do to our country and to the world over the ensuing four years.”
Rory had previously joined her siblings Kerry Kennedy, Hon. Joseph P. Kennedy II and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend to condemn their brother's presidential candidacy.
.@roryekennedy on brother Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential run: "I am concerned that voting for Bobby is going to take votes from Biden and lead to a Trump election. I am very concerned what that will do to our country and to the world over the ensuing four years." pic.twitter.com/M4tzqd5GhC— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 1, 2024
“Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment,” the children of Robert F. Kennedy Sr. said in a joint statement shared on October 9, 2023. “Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country.”
Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment. Today's announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country. @roryekennedy @joekennedy @KKT_Kennedy pic.twitter.com/WJfGwSxN1z— Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) October 9, 2023
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer and vocal vaccine skeptic, was reported to have taken votes away from Biden in the Democratic presidential primary before switching his party affiliation to independent.
“He is Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, not mine,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account after Kennedy announced Silicon Valley lawyer and former Democrat Nicole Shanahan would be his running mate.
“I love that he is running!” Trump wrote. “RFK Jr. is the most Radical Left Candidate in the race, by far. He’s a big fan of the Green New Scam, and other economy killing disasters. I guess this would mean he is going to be taking votes from Crooked Joe Biden, which would be a great service to America."
“His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, is even more ‘Liberal’ than him, if that’s possible. Kennedy is a Radical Left Democrat, and always will be!!! It’s great for MAGA, but the Communists will make it very hard for him to get on the Ballot,” Trump added.