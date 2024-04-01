WATCH: Pat McAfee, Darius Butler Pay Tribute To Ex-Teammate Vontae Davis

"#Illinination we lost a great today!!! RIP TO @vontaedavis man nothing but good memories of that dude in school!!! Praying for the Davis family!!" Frazier wrote on his X account Monday.

Davis' cause of death has not yet been determined and police said no foul play was involved. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Davis, the younger brother of former All-Pro tight end and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, was a two-time Pro Bowl selection during his 10-year NFL career, which abruptly ended after he removed himself from the Buffalo Bills' Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, stating that he was "done" at the time. The veteran cornerback issued a statement after the game confirming his retirement, which was met with criticism by some teammates and media members.

Davis was selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 25 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft after a decorated collegiate career at Illinois, which included being a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2007 and 2008. The Washington, D.C. native spent his first three seasons with the Dolphins before being traded to the Colts, spending six seasons with the franchise, which included being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015.

"We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time," the Dolphins wrote on their X account.

In November, Davis agreed to plead no contest to a reckless driving charge and prosecutors agreed to not move forward with the more serious charges -- including misdemeanor driving under the influence -- he initially faced. The former cornerback was ordered to pay fines and fees, medical bills for the victims injured during the incident and complete 50 hours of community service as part of the plea deal.

Photos obtained by TMZ Sports in February showed Davis asleep on the side of the Florida Turnpike prior to his recent arrest. The 35-year-old appeared to be unconscious on the pavement next to a Tesla vehicle with significant damage.

A witness told TMZ Sports that Davis remained asleep even after police approached him at the scene. Dash cam footage previously obtained by TMZ Sports showed Davis struggling to stay awake and slurring his speech while being questioned by officers in the back of a police vehicle.

The former cornerback was arrested on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge. Davis told officers, "I was tired," when asked why he was found sleeping on the road and said he was coming from a club and had two mixed drinks prior to driving the vehicle.

Another person driving the vehicle struck by Davis' car was reportedly taken to a hospital to be treated for multiple injuries.