Carson Wentz To Sign With Super Bowl Contender: Report

Free agent former Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Wentz has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN late Monday (April 1) night.

Wentz, 31, signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a backup midway through the 2023 season, having previously spent the 2022 season with the Washington Commanders before being released in February 2023 with two years remaining on his contract. The former No. 2 overall pick started at quarterback in the Rams' final regular season game against the NFC West Division rival San Francisco 49ers while Matthew Stafford rested ahead of the playoffs.

Wentz through for 163 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 17 of 24 passing, while leading both the Rams and Niners in rushing yards with 56 on 17 carries, including one touchdown run. The veteran was previously acquired by Washington in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts and went 2-5 during seven starts in 2022, throwing for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 172 of 276 passing.

Wentz experienced a right ring finger injury on October 17, 2022, that required surgery, which led to backup Taylor Heinicke taking over in his absence and rookie Sam Howell starting the Commanders final regular-season game. Wentz had two years left on his contract, which had no guaranteed money included and Washington will not be penalized against its salary cap for cutting the quarterback.

The former No. 2 overall pick spent one season in Indianapolis after being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 first-round pick. Wentz was selected as a Second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2017 during a career-season that was derailed by a torn ACL, having been replaced by eventual Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles during the Eagles' lone championship season.

The Chiefs are months removed from winning their second consecutive Super Bowl and third in five years.