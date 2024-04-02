Trump Secures Reduced $175 Million Bond In Civil Fraud Case

Former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants have secured the reduced $175 million bond in an ongoing New York civil fraud case, according to a court filing obtained by ABC News on Tuesday (April 2).

The bond was reportedly secured through Knight Specialty Insurance Company, which is owned by Hankey Group, a privately held company whose chairman, Don Hankey, told ABC News that he considers himself a supporter of Trump.

"This is what we do at Knight Insurance, and we're happy to be able to accommodate the ex-president in this situation," Hankey said. "I'd say it's more of a business decision, but I happen to be a supporter also."

Hankey claimed his company was initially in discussions to underwrite the original $464 million bond set in the case before it was reduced to $175 million by a New York appellate court last week. Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, said he "posted bond" in a statement shared Monday (April 1) evening.

"As promised, President Trump has posted bond," Habba said via ABC News. "He looks forward to vindicating his rights on appeal and overturning this unjust verdict."

Last month, Trump called on his supporters to make donations in the days leading up to the deadline for his initial $454 million bond in the New York civil fraud case on March 25.

“KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF OF TRUMP TOWER!," the message by a joint fundraising committee allocating money to his campaign and a political committee financing his legal bills shared on Wednesday (March 20) states via the New York Post.

Trump's message urged his supporters to make donations ranging from $20.24 to $3,300 or more. The former president also accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of wanting to seize his properties as part of a "with hunt" led by President Joe Biden -- who publicly denied involvement in any cases against Trump -- and the Democrats in an effort to sabotage his re-election campaign, but didn't specify that the funds would be used for his bond.

“So before the day is over, I’m calling on ONE MILLION Pro-Trump patriots to chip in and say: STOP THE WITCH HUNT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP!” the message stated.

On March 18, Trump's lawyers claimed he faced "insurmountable difficulties" in getting a lender to back the full amount and asked an appeals court to assist the former president, the New York Post reported. James could collect if an appeals court doesn't intervene to pause the deadline and has stated her intention to go after Trump's New York properties.