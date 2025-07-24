Jets Confirm Justin Fields' Injury Diagnosis

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields suffered a dislocated toe in his right foot and will be "day-to-day" following a medical evaluation, the team confirmed in posts shared on its social media accounts Thursday (July 24).

"UPDATE: After medical evaluation, QB Justin Fields sustained a dislocated toe in his right foot and will be day-to-day. Fields avoided serious injury and significant missed time," the team said.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Fields was suspected to be dealing with a toe injury after being carted off during the team's training camp session prior to the confirmation later in the day.

"Justin went down with a toe injury on the right side of his foot," Glenn said via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "Listen, I don't know the severity of the injury but I do know it's a toe on his right side."