Why March 28th Matters in Rock History

It’s March 28th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1976, Genesis began their first post-PeterGabriel-era North American tour in Buffalo, New York. Drummer Phil Collins replaced Gabriel as lead singer.

In 2000, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page was paid a “substantial” amount in libel damages and given an apology after London’s high court decided a magazine article that accused him of contributing to the death of drummer John Bonham was inaccurate. The 1999 article claimed Jimmy was more concerned with keeping vomit off his bed than saving Bonzo’s life. It also said he stood over John wearing Satanist robes and performed a useless spell.

In 1992, Ozzy Osbourne’s fans caused over 100-thousand dollars’ worth of damage at California’s Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre after the Prince of Darkness invited the first two rows of the audience on stage. Many others took up the offer and the band had to flee to backstage.

In 1981,Blondie started a two-week run at number one on the singles chart with “Rapture.”

And in 2005, U2 kicked off their Vertigo Tour in San Diego. The 131-date trek would see the band play in North America, Europe, South America and Japan.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

(H/T This Day in Music)