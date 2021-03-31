Steelers Sign 2 More Free Agents To Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced two more additions to their roster with the singings of linebacker Jarvis Miller and wide receiver Mathew Sexton in a news release shared on their official website Wednesday (March 31.)

Miller spent four seasons at Penn State (2015-18) before joining the University of Massachusetts' football program as a graduate transfer in 2019. The linebacker recorded 60 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry during his final collegiate season.

At Penn State, Miller redshirted as a freshman before appearing in 33 games his final three seasons, recording 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass defense and a fumble recovery.

Miller went undrafted in 2020 and worked out in front of NFL scouts at UMass' pro day last week.

Sexton also went undrafted in 2020 after completing his collegiate career at Eastern Michigan, where he also recently participated in pro day activities for NFL scouts. The wide receiver recorded 100 receptions for 1,135 yards, a 14.2-yard average and nine touchdowns in 43 appearances, while also contributing on special teams.

Sexton's best season came in 2019 when he recorded 34 receptions for 508 yards and four touchdowns.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sexton ran a 40-yard dash in the "low-4.3s" at Michigan's pro day last week.