Why April 6th Matters in Rock History

In 1973, Queen signed their first recording contract.

In 1990, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee gave himself a concussion after falling while swinging on a rope that hung on on-stage scaffolding during a show in New Haven, Connecticut.

In 1968, Pink Floyd announced that singer Syd Barrett had officially left the group. He had been suffering from psychiatric disorders that were worsened by his drug use.

In 2004, Queens of the Stone Age frontman and Eagles of Death Metal drummer Josh Homme got into a bar fight in New York’s East Village. He sustained an injury that caused the Eagles to cancel their next gig.

In 1987, Roger Waters’ lawyers released a statement claiming the musician would contest the use of Pink Floyd’s name by anyone else, including former members of the band, because he believed himself to be the creative driving force behind the group.

In 1974, Ladies and Gentlemen, The Rolling Stones premiered at New York’s Ziegfeld Theatre. It was the first film with quadrophonic sound.

In 1979, the Doobie Brothers’ Minute by Minute was the number one album in America.

In 1979, Rod Stewart married Alana Hamilton, the ex-wife of actor George Hamilton.

And in 2010, after 12 years of working on other projects, Soundgardenannounced they were reuniting.

(H/T: This Day in Music)