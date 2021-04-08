All The Songs Taylor Swift Has Released 'From The Vault,' So Far
By Paris Close
April 8, 2021
Taylor Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version) is coming, and so far, it sounds even better the second time around!
As many of you know, Swift is re-recording her first six albums following a series of unfortunate events in recent years, and Fearless is the first offering she's dropping this year. What's more, she's making the rerelease even more special by sharing not one, not two, but six never-before-heard original tracks "From the Vault" after all these years.
Since we Swifties gotta keep each other in the know, scroll down for a running list of all the vault songs Swift has released and announced, so far.
"You All Over Me" feat. Maren Morris
Swift's first tune to release "From the Vault" came March 2021 via a duet with the country songbird Maren Morris, who lends vocals on the emotionally-charged ballad.
"Mr. Perfectly Fine"
Swift's second vault song, which appears on Fearless (Taylor's Version), released on April 7. Rumor has it (from Swifties, that is) is that the song was written in 2008 about her ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas, who infamously (and allegedly) broke up with her over a 25-second phone call.
ICYMI: Jonas' wife, Sophie Turner, had quite the surprising reaction to hearing the track.
"We Were Happy"
To be released on Fearless (Taylor's Version).
"That's When" feat. Keith Urban
To be released on Fearless (Taylor's Version).
"Don't You"
To be released on Fearless (Taylor's Version).
"Bye Bye Baby"
To be released on Fearless (Taylor's Version).
