All The Songs Taylor Swift Has Released 'From The Vault,' So Far

Taylor Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version) is coming, and so far, it sounds even better the second time around!

As many of you know, Swift is re-recording her first six albums following a series of unfortunate events in recent years, and Fearless is the first offering she's dropping this year. What's more, she's making the rerelease even more special by sharing not one, not two, but six never-before-heard original tracks "From the Vault" after all these years.

Since we Swifties gotta keep each other in the know, scroll down for a running list of all the vault songs Swift has released and announced, so far.