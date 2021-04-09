Pittsburgh Steelers Make Another Addition To Defense Ahead Of 2021 Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced another offseason addition to their defense ahead of the 2021 season.

The Steelers have agreed to terms with defensive end T.J. Carter, the team announced on its official website Friday (April 9.)

Carter initially signed as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft, but was cut prior to the start of training camp and spent time with the New Orleans Saints during the 2020 preseason.

The former University of Kentucky standout started in 28 of 50 career collegiate games and recorded 71 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, five pass defenses and 10 quarterback hurries. Carter's best collegiate season came in 2019, when he recorded 26 tackles, six tackles for a loss, four quarterback hurries and two sacks, all of which were career highs, as a senior.

The Steelers have made numerous moves since entering the offseason just over $6 million in cap space, which has since grown through offseason moves, although has been reported with conflicting totals on various outlets.

Prior to signing Jones, Overthecap.com reported the Steelers are $11,789,086 under the salary cap, which has Ebron's deal, as well as several other recent moves, on the books. Spotrac.com, however, has Pittsburgh at $9,174,203 under the cap, but doesn't include the contracts of Ebron, Ray-Ray McCloud, B.J. Finney, or Kalen Ballage listed.

Neither website has included the recent signing of defensive end Tyson Alualu, who agreed to return to the Steelers on a two-year, $5.5 million ($1.925 million guaranteed) deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Alualu's reported contract would include a $2.0375 million cap hit for 2021 and cost $1.2575 against the cap after displacement, putting the Steelers at approximately $11.3 million under the salary cap, according to BehindTheSteelCurtain.com.

Last month, starting tight end Eric Ebronagreed to a reworked deal, which Overthecap.com reports included four void years added to his contract, as well as a $4.88 million signing bonus spread over five seasons ($976,000 annually.)

Pittsburgh also agreed to a new, reworked contract with franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and a one-year deal Juju Smith-Schuster -- preventing the star wide receiver from signing elsewhere in free agency -- earlier in the month, while either releasing several others or allowing them to test free agency.

Several other notable financial moves made during the offseason included granting starting cornerback Steven Nelson's release, cutting starting linebacker Vince Williams and allowing starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree to pursue other options in free agency, eventually signing with the Tennessee Titans.

